FAI announces new partnership with Circle K

The Football Association of Ireland has today announced a partnership with Circle K, Ireland’s leading forecourt and convenience retailer, who will fuel Irish grassroots and elite football in a new agreement that will see the brand become the Official Fuel and Convenience Partner to the FAI, partner to the Ireland Men’s and Women’s National Teams and title sponsor of FAI Club Mark Programme.



The partnership announcement comes at an exciting time for Irish football, with the Men’s team about to embark on a UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign and the women’s team preparing for their first ever FIFA World Cup appearance this summer. Circle K’s nationwide reach means it can play a role in helping fans across the country get behind both teams.



As part of the deal, Circle K will sponsor the FAI Club Mark, an awards programme for best practice in the governance, management and administration of grassroots football clubs nationwide. The aim of the FAI Club Mark is to provide clubs with a road map to good governance, reward clubs for achieving and maintaining high standards, recognise clubs for their commitment and achievements and help grow football in communities across the country.

Delighted to announce Circle K have partnered with the FAI to become the first ever title partner of FAI Club Mark programme and Official Fuel and Convenience Partner to the Ireland National teams. pic.twitter.com/N0dJjWW0Wo — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 23, 2023

With a presence in every community in the Republic of Ireland, the partnership will enable Circle K to provide further support to communities, by supporting grassroots football and its many players, coaches, administrators and volunteers.



Lending their support at the announcement of the partnership at Circle K Hartstown, was Men’s National Team manager Stephen Kenny, as well as Men’s senior player John Egan and Women’s senior player Abbie Larkin. Also in attendance were young players from Hartstown / Huntstown FC, which was awarded the FAI Club Mark in 2021.



Speaking at the announcement, Gordon Lawlor, Managing Director of Circle K Ireland said: “With a network of over 400 service stations in Ireland, Circle K is at the heart of communities in Ireland supporting our customers with essential products and services. We also understand and acknowledge the important role local football clubs play in communities across Ireland and are proud to partner with the FAI to support grassroots football and our national teams. Customers should keep an eye on our social media channels over the coming months for details of how the public can get involved with our new partnership and lend their support to grassroots football nationwide.”



FAI Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Hill added: “We are really pleased to welcome Circle K on board as our Official Fuel and Convenience Partner for the coming four years. This partnership will support the Association and our national teams as we enter an exciting period on the pitch with the European qualifiers and the FIFA Women’s World Cup.



"Circle K has an exceptionally strong presence in Irish communities and our shared ambition for Circle K's sponsorship of the FAI Club Mark programme is to provide support to football clubs throughout the country to ensure good governance and recognise those operating at the highest standards within the game.”



