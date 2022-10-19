Former Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash has retired from all forms of hurling, 'say's its a an emotional day for him'

TODAY IT WAS ANNOUNCED THAT FORMER CORK GOALKEEPER ANTHONY NASH has retired from club hurling duties .

The two-time All-star said ' he was honoured to have represented Cork, captained, played for Cork, and played for the club where he was born.'

The 38-year-old wore a Cork jersey from 2005 to 2020, and was well known for his agressive shot power in games.

He would go onto to win 4 Munster medals with Cork in 2006, 2014, 2017, 2018.

In his first All-Ireland final against Clare in 2013, Nash being a goalkeeper scored a second-half goal from a close-in free.

The game went to a replay and Nash would score another goal, however, a hat-trick by Clare's Shane O'Donnell and further goals from Conor McGrath and Darach Honan secured a 5–16 to 3–16 victory for Clare.

Nash was appointed captain of the Cork senior hurling team for the 2015 season two season after the All-Ireland loss before hanging up his boots in 2020.

Nash speaking on the GAA Weekly podcast gave long statement on his desiscon to walk away from hurling.

Incredible save yesterday from Anthony Nash! Watch the @OfficialCorkGAA keeper's save to prevent Pauric Mahony a certain goal! #CORKvWAT pic.twitter.com/TP3dPMcht3 — The GAA (@officialgaa) August 14, 2017

“I’m done. I kind of made a decision last year that I wasn’t going to play on. Christmas time came, I was saying what will I do and I felt ok. I still feel ok, thank God, he told the podcast

“I referenced this in the dressing room after, I came out of a county career and a club career with a few injuries, but nothing major. Disks in my back and neck but I’m able to walk and talk, play golf. I consider that a successful career.

“As I said to the lads in the Kanturk WhatsApp, I am hanging up that beautifully designed Aidan Walsh hurley once and for all. Leading into it I was saying, ‘can’t wait to be finished. Hoping it would be a county final. How tough it all was, sick of it etc.’

“Then I took off my boots for the final time and got emotional. That is it. Memories of a child, family driving you everywhere and anywhere.

“I’d thank everyone who helped me get what I did. I’ll never forget the help. I think a lot of umpires will be delighted, I won’t be nagging about wide balls! I am very honoured to have represented Cork, captained Cork, played for the club where I was born and finished my career with my family.”

Nash switched alligences from Cork with Kanturk to Limerick's South Liberties in 2021, shortly after hanging up his intercounty jersey due to strong family links.

South Liberties defeat to Na Piarsaigh was Nash's final day out for the Limerick club.

“It was an emotional day for me to be able to hang up my boots with the Liberties jersey on. I got to go to Croke Park and win a club All-Ireland with Kanturk. Everyone says, ‘one club, one county, he added

“It was a dream to be able to finish my career with my cousin on the field, my uncle as a selector on the sideline. All my family standing around, hugging and embracing. I wouldn’t swap it for the world.

“In fairness, all my Kanturk friends wished me the best. I turned 38 last week and I was getting congratulations and happy birthdays from Kanturk. I’d hope to get involved in that club in a few years’ time.

“For me, I know a fairytale ending seems like a county final but it was a fairytale ending that I get to wear the green and gold of South Liberties after growing up with them during the summers.

“Hard to take, Sunday was a tough day but look, I will be fine. I am very grateful to hurling as a sport. Very grateful to the GAA.”