Former Ireland player and coach Steven Reid has left Notingham Forest to 'take his career a new direction'
Sport

Former Ireland player and coach Steven Reid has left Notingham Forest to 'take his career a new direction'

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 29: manager Steve Cooper of Nottingham Forest celebrates with his coaching staff following their sides victory during the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium on May 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

FORMER REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Steven Reid has left Notingham Forest to 'take his career a new direction.'

Reid joined the newly promoted Premier League club with Chris Hughton in 2020 and took up a role as Forest's cartetaker manager, before Steve Cooper took up the role fulltime.

The 41-year-old  helped Forest secure their return to the Premier League last year for the first time since 1999.

A statement issued on the clubs website read, 'It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I am leaving my coaching position at Nottingham Forest and taking my career in a new direction. As those close to me know, I've had mental health and confidence issues throughout my playing and coaching career, which has spanned from League 1 academy football through to the Premier League, World Cup and European Championships.'

"I've been lucky in that I've had an excellent support network around me to pull me through these times. I now want to dedicate my time to being part of that support for any players/athletes or staff who might not have this network in place.

Reid's new role will involve 'helping people improve their mental well-being, confidence, and leadership.'

"That is why I'll now be offering my services as a specialist coach - helping people improve their mental well-being, confidence, and leadership; probably a mix of all three. This is the area that I have become passionate with over recent times, he added

"I believe that the combination of having been there and experienced the many fantastic highs and desperate lows, alongside my ongoing training as a counsellor and LMA Mentor, will help others to perform at a higher level. My time at Nottingham Forest could not have finished on a bigger high than promotion to the Premier League, and I have no doubt under the guidance of Steve Cooper and staff, next season will be another great success.

"I leave with some amazing memories - none more so than being fortunate enough to lead the team against Huddersfield away. A big thank you to everyone at Forest over the last two seasons, and for making last year such an amazing one. All the very best for the future."

Steve Cooper admitted that he was disappointed to see Reid depart the club

"I'm obviously disappointed that Steven will be departing, as not only was he an integral part of our coaching team, but he was also a brilliant guy to have around on a day-to-day basis,' he said.

"He will be sorely missed, but at the same time, we fully respect his decision and wish him the best on his next chapter which I know he is very passionate about.

"There's no doubt he will succeed in the next phase as that is the type of guy he is."

See More: Football, Nottingham Forest, Steven Reid

Related

Report: Matt Doherty has been told he can leave Spurs
Sport 1 day ago

Report: Matt Doherty has been told he can leave Spurs

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dara McGuinness, a Ireland U18 player has joined Michael O'Neill at Stoke City
Sport 2 days ago

Dara McGuinness, a Ireland U18 player has joined Michael O'Neill at Stoke City

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Watch: Derry City's say 'Ireland' to Riga FC after the Latvian side used a Union Jack emoji and said 'Northern Ireland' in their tweet
Sport 2 days ago

Watch: Derry City's say 'Ireland' to Riga FC after the Latvian side used a Union Jack emoji and said 'Northern Ireland' in their tweet

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Dates and kick-off times confirmed for Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup First Round
Uncategorized 7 hours ago

Dates and kick-off times confirmed for Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup First Round

By: Conor O'Donoghue

ICYMI: Danny Mandroiu has joined Lincoln City from Shamrock Rovers
Sport 11 hours ago

ICYMI: Danny Mandroiu has joined Lincoln City from Shamrock Rovers

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Exiles sign Isaac Miller I’m sure he will have a positive impact on the squad says Declan Kidney
Sport 12 hours ago

Exiles sign Isaac Miller I’m sure he will have a positive impact on the squad says Declan Kidney

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson join the cast of Top Boy
Entertainment 1 day ago

Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson join the cast of Top Boy

By: Connell McHugh

The GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship final between Mayo and Galway will take place tonight at Dr Hyde Park
Football 1 day ago

The GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship final between Mayo and Galway will take place tonight at Dr Hyde Park

By: Conor O'Donoghue