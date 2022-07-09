Former Ireland player and coach Steven Reid has left Notingham Forest to 'take his career a new direction'

FORMER REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Steven Reid has left Notingham Forest to 'take his career a new direction.'

Reid joined the newly promoted Premier League club with Chris Hughton in 2020 and took up a role as Forest's cartetaker manager, before Steve Cooper took up the role fulltime.

The 41-year-old helped Forest secure their return to the Premier League last year for the first time since 1999.

A statement issued on the clubs website read, 'It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I am leaving my coaching position at Nottingham Forest and taking my career in a new direction. As those close to me know, I've had mental health and confidence issues throughout my playing and coaching career, which has spanned from League 1 academy football through to the Premier League, World Cup and European Championships.'

"I've been lucky in that I've had an excellent support network around me to pull me through these times. I now want to dedicate my time to being part of that support for any players/athletes or staff who might not have this network in place.

Reid's new role will involve 'helping people improve their mental well-being, confidence, and leadership.'

"That is why I'll now be offering my services as a specialist coach - helping people improve their mental well-being, confidence, and leadership; probably a mix of all three. This is the area that I have become passionate with over recent times, he added

"I believe that the combination of having been there and experienced the many fantastic highs and desperate lows, alongside my ongoing training as a counsellor and LMA Mentor, will help others to perform at a higher level. My time at Nottingham Forest could not have finished on a bigger high than promotion to the Premier League, and I have no doubt under the guidance of Steve Cooper and staff, next season will be another great success.

"I leave with some amazing memories - none more so than being fortunate enough to lead the team against Huddersfield away. A big thank you to everyone at Forest over the last two seasons, and for making last year such an amazing one. All the very best for the future."

Steve Cooper admitted that he was disappointed to see Reid depart the club

"I'm obviously disappointed that Steven will be departing, as not only was he an integral part of our coaching team, but he was also a brilliant guy to have around on a day-to-day basis,' he said.

"He will be sorely missed, but at the same time, we fully respect his decision and wish him the best on his next chapter which I know he is very passionate about.

"There's no doubt he will succeed in the next phase as that is the type of guy he is."