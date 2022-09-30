FRANK LAMPARD has again praised Ireland's Seamus Coleman calling him an 'amazing teammate' ahead of the return of the Premier League games this weekend.

Club captain Coleman (33) has become second choice behind Nathan Patterson this season, but the Scottish man picked up an injury in the Nations League this weekend, meaning that Coleman is back in the fray for the Saturday’s trip to Southampton

Patterson will be out for four to five weeks. “It’s a blow for us all because he’s been fantastic,” said the Toffees manager “There’s no doubt that his level of performance has been great… consistency, drive, bringing energy into the team.

🗣 "It's a blow for us all, he's been fantastic."



“One thing I will say is that Seamus has been the biggest supporter of that. He’s such an amazing teammate in terms of advising Patts, and helping him, supporting him when he’s been playing well.

Lampard also admitted that it would be a blow to his side, but said Coleman's experience will soften the blow.

“I have no worries about Seamus coming into the team. I’m always hopeful that we get minutes out of Seamus because he has a big influence on the pitch.

“Not in this situation, we want Patts back as soon as possible. I think this four or five-week estimate is probably a bit positive from what our first thoughts were, so on that side of it, let’s hope we can get him back quickly.”

This isn't the first time that the former Chelsea legend has spoken so highly of Ireland's captain.

After Everton's last gasp escape from relegation, Lampard described Coleman best people he's have ever met as a man and as a player.”

The video of the pair in the dressing room went viral.

Coleman adding more detail on Lampard's comments in June said: "I’ve not tried to impress one more than the other, I just want what’s best for the team, myself, the club, my team-mates, my manager. For a manager like Frank Lampard to say that is obviously a lovely moment, it means a lot."

Everton play Southampton at 15.00 tomorrow.