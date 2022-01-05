Gavin Bazunu tipped As 'Talent Set To Explode' In 2022 by Spanish outlet

GAVIN BAZUNU has been tipped as one of the breakout stars of 2022 by Spanish newspaper Marca. This comes after the 19-year-old kept his fifth consecutive league clean sheet for Portsmouth on Monday night as his side had a goalless draw with Cambridge in League One.

Despite playing in England's third division, the former Shamrock Rovers keeper has impressed fans with his reflex saves and goalkeeping abilities. Bazunu now has ten clean sheets and becomes the leading clean sheet holder in the league.

Marca, the Spanish newspaper named the Dubliner as a 'talent set to explode in 2022' over the weekend.

Gavin Bazunu takes the goalkeeper spot in Spanish sports newspaper Marca’s “ones to watch in 2022”



What a talent! pic.twitter.com/QmN7Yk2pvT — Irish Football Pics (@irish_pics) January 3, 2022

The list also includes familiar names such as Bayer Leverkusens Florian Wirtz, Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni and the likes of Conor Gallagher at Crystal Palace.

The paper said:

"He is strong, makes fine reflex saves and is already a full international with Ireland, with whom he has saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty,"

Bazunu became Stephen Kenny's first choice keeper for Ireland and even won RTE's 2021 Young Sportsperson of the Year recently, saying:

"I'm delighted. It's a massive honor and achievement for me, and a proud moment for my family.

"It seems like a long time since I made my debut for Shamrock Rovers and it's brilliant to think how far I've come.

But all I'm thinking about is the next year and the next challenge. I want to continue to build on all the things I've done.

"We (Portsmouth) have had a good run over the past couple of months and I've kept clean sheets in the last four league games, but we have to keep going.

"There's an unbelievable amount of talent in the Republic of Ireland camp and I have to keep fighting for my place."