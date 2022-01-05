Gavin Bazunu tipped As 'Talent Set To Explode' In 2022 by Spanish outlet
Sport

Gavin Bazunu tipped As 'Talent Set To Explode' In 2022 by Spanish outlet

Luxembourg , Luxembourg - 13 November 2021; Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu during a Republic of Ireland training session at Stade de Luxembourg in Luxembourg. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

GAVIN BAZUNU has been tipped as one of the breakout stars of 2022 by Spanish newspaper Marca. This comes after the 19-year-old kept his fifth consecutive league clean sheet for Portsmouth on Monday night as his side had a goalless draw with Cambridge in League One.

Despite playing in England's third division, the former Shamrock Rovers keeper has impressed fans with his reflex saves and goalkeeping abilities. Bazunu now has ten clean sheets and becomes the leading clean sheet holder in the league. 

Marca, the Spanish newspaper named the Dubliner as a 'talent set to explode in 2022' over the weekend.

The list also includes familiar names such as Bayer Leverkusens Florian Wirtz, Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni and the likes of Conor Gallagher at Crystal Palace. 

The paper said: 

"He is strong, makes fine reflex saves and is already a full international with Ireland, with whom he has saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty," 

Bazunu became Stephen Kenny's first choice keeper for Ireland and even won RTE's 2021 Young Sportsperson of the Year recently, saying:

"I'm delighted. It's a massive honor and achievement for me, and a proud moment for my family.

"It seems like a long time since I made my debut for Shamrock Rovers and it's brilliant to think how far I've come.

But all I'm thinking about is the next year and the next challenge. I want to continue to build on all the things I've done.

"We (Portsmouth) have had a good run over the past couple of months and I've kept clean sheets in the last four league games, but we have to keep going.

"There's an unbelievable amount of talent in the Republic of Ireland camp and I have to keep fighting for my place."

 

See More: Football, Gavin Bazunu, Ireland

Related

Caoimhin Kelleher impresses Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville
Sport 19 hours ago

Caoimhin Kelleher impresses Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Gavin Bazunu moves to top of League One clean sheet charts
Sport 1 day ago

Gavin Bazunu moves to top of League One clean sheet charts

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Potter: Aaron Connolly's move to Middlesbrough will benefit all parties.
Sport 4 days ago

Potter: Aaron Connolly's move to Middlesbrough will benefit all parties.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Political leaders attend funeral of Fianna Fáil stalwart Chris Wall
News 3 hours ago

Political leaders attend funeral of Fianna Fáil stalwart Chris Wall

By: Fiona Audley

Pep Guardiola Would Have Loved Stephen Ireland says Jack Grealish
Sport 17 hours ago

Pep Guardiola Would Have Loved Stephen Ireland says Jack Grealish

By: Conor O'Donoghue

O'Donovan Waste triumphs at National Recycling Awards
Business 18 hours ago

O'Donovan Waste triumphs at National Recycling Awards

By: Fiona Audley

Your guide to the Women's Six Nations 2022
Sport 20 hours ago

Your guide to the Women's Six Nations 2022

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Kerry star Aidan O’Mahony meets fans and signs copies of autobiography
Out & About 20 hours ago

Kerry star Aidan O’Mahony meets fans and signs copies of autobiography

By: Fiona Audley