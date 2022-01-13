Golf fans are about to get their own 'Drive to Survive' documentary on Netflix

GOLF FANS across the world will be delighted to know that Netflix are bringing out a documentary series detailing the lives and stories of some of the world's best golfers. The documentary is made by the same producer of the hugely popular series Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

It will allow fans to see the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, and many others in a full PGA Tour season.

Other notable golfers include Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia.

The TOUR like you've never seen it before. 📺



From the producers of @F1's Drive to Survive, a new @Netflix docuseries will provide unprecedented access to golf's biggest names and events throughout the season. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 12, 2022

The PGA Tour have allowed Netflix exclusive footage behind the scenes of all championships including the four majors,

It will capture the training, travel, anguish, and delight at golf's biggest stars. It will also go into the background and their support teams.

Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive was produced by London's Box to Box Films and will join Explained indie Vox Media Studios in making the golf version.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is set to air it's fourth season with Netflix

Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series, said golf will be seen in ways even the most devoted golf fans have never seen.

“Our members will love getting to know the players and personalities as well as the iconic venues along the way,” he added. “Even the most devoted golf fans have never seen the sport quite like this.”

Rick Anderson, chief media officer of the PGA Tour, in a release said:

This documentary will give fans an authentic look into the real lives of our athletes, and what it’s like to win — and lose — during a season on the PGA Tour."

Even though there is no Irish involved. It's sure to be one of Netflix's best in 2023

Executive producers are David Check; Chad Mumm and Mark Olsen for Vox Media Studios; and James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin for Box to Box Films.

Here is a list of all the golfer's included