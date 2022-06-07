Graeme McDowell says 'he is willing to help the Saudi's get to where they want to be' ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series
GRAEME MCDOWELL has come under fire from journalists today after responding to a number of questions about the Saudi states role in the new LIV Golf Invitational Series, which starts on Friday.

McDowell speaking alongside Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na, and Louis Oosthuizen at a press conference for the event was asked about the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi, repressed groups in Saudi Arabia and other issues related to the country.

When asked specifally about Jamal Khashoggi, McDowell akknowledged the murder, but then went on to say that he and others would be proud to help the Saudi's grow their image in golf

“The Khashoggi situation, we all agree, was reprehensible,” McDowell said.

“No-one’s going to argue that fact, but we’re golfers.

“I really feel golf is a force of good in the world and I love using the game of golf as something to help grow around the world and be role models to kids. We’re not politicians.

“If Saudi Arabia wants to use the game of golf as a way for them to get to where they want to be, I think we’re proud to help them on that journey, using the game of golf and the abilities we have to help grow the sport.”

He was then pressed further about human rights issues, but claimed that he didn't have the skills to debate the subject with reporters

Asked specifically how golf is helping oppressed groups in Saudi Arabia, McDowell added: “I wish I had the ability to be able to have that conversation with you.

“As golfers, if we tried to cure geopolitical situations in every country in the world that we played in, we wouldn’t play a lot of golf. That’s a really hard question to answer. We are just here to focus on golf.”

McDowell like his compatriots Johnson, Sergio Garcia and others have all been excluded from the Ryder Cup

McDowell's whose Ryder Cup eligibility is tied to the DP World Tour, said he had not felt the need to resign from the PGA Tour,

“In regards to the Ryder Cup, it’s something I weighed up long and hard before I made the decision to come out here. I hope it doesn’t affect that,” said McDowell,

“When you look at the European Tour and the players here have done a great amount for the Ryder Cup product and it would be a shame to see those guys not invited back.

 

