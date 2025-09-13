St Gabriel’s hosts annual fundraising golf day

HENDON golf club in North London was the venue for the annual St Gabriel’s hurling club fundraising golf day, held in association with the Galway Association Golf Society (GAGS).

The sun shone for the 70 golfers who took to the fairways for a great day of golfing action, which was followed by a well-attended prizegiving dinner in the Hendon clubhouse.

The day’s primary sponsor was Mick Corcoran from Addington Formwork, a stalwart of both St Gabriel’s and the GAGS, and a large number of other sponsors also generously supported the day.

St Gabriel’s hurling club has played a prominent role in London GAA for over 60 years and are the reigning London Senior Hurling Champions.