St Gabriel’s hosts annual fundraising golf day

HENDON golf club in North London was the venue for the annual St Gabriel’s hurling club fundraising golf day, held in association with the Galway Association Golf Society (GAGS).
The sun shone for the 70 golfers who took to the fairways for a great day of golfing action, which was followed by a well-attended prizegiving dinner in the Hendon clubhouse.
The Addingtons team of David and Sharon Blackstone and Nora and Mick Corcoran (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
The day’s primary sponsor was Mick Corcoran from Addington Formwork, a stalwart of both St Gabriel’s and the GAGS, and a large number of other sponsors also generously supported the day.
St Gabriel’s hurling club has played a prominent role in London GAA for over 60 years and are the reigning London Senior Hurling Champions.
Primary sponsor of the day Mick Corcoran from Addington Formwork is pictured centre with playing partners David and Sharon Blackstone and Nora Corcoran and St Gabriel's players Rory Lodge, Padraig Collins, Jack Morrissey, Niall Cannon and Adam Bookle Mick is a Vice President of St Gabriel's (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
The 1st place team prize went to St Gabriel's. Accepting the prizes were Niall Cannon, Adam Bookle, Martin Hickey and Darragh Skehill, pictured with GAGS Captain Paul Caulfield and Nora and Mick Corcoran from Addingtons (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Tom Conneely, St Gabriel's President Mick Nevin, Adam Bookle and Brendie Brien (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
The Asby Design team of David Crawford, Simon Hansard and Darren Breen (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Players and supporters of St Gabriel's hurling club relaxing before dinner, including Danny and Helen Keogh from St Gabriel's Social Club in South Harrow (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Michael Keary, Dee O'Brien, Lisa Coomey and Pat Keary (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Lisa Coomey, Frances McNamara, Dee O'Brien and Dacre Pell (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
GAGS Captain Paul Caulfield, Mick and Nora Corcoran from Addingtons, ladies' longest drive prize winner Lisa Coomey and Pat Keary from GAGS (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
GAGS Captain Paul Caulfield, Mick and Nora Corcoran from Addingtons, 1st place guest prize winner Jez Williams and Pat Keary from GAGS (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
Betty Burke, Rachel Farr, Trish Nevin and Elaine Sheil (Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)
