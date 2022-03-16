Harry Maguire speaks about Manchester United dressing room leaks
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 15: Harry Maguire of Manchester United looks on after being substituted during the UEFA Champions League Round Of Sixteen Leg Two match between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford on March 15, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER UNITED crashed out of the Champions League last night thanks to a Diego Simeone masterclass on how to stop a game and poor chance creation

This will be a fifth successive season without a trophy for the famous Manchester club

Harry Maguire, the much maligned England and Manchester United captain has come under huge pressure for his performances this season.

Leaks and rumours have come out this year about how unhappy the players are, Maguire's role as captain has come under scrutiny from the other Manchester players. 

The players have refuted this despite the constant noise coming out of Old Trafford. 

Maguire gave his take on the gossip and paper talk after the game

"There’s no problems in the dressing room," Maguire insisted after the 1-0 defeat. "When you play for this club, there’s always reports and lots of media attention.

"It’s got nothing to do with the result."

Maguire was taken off in the second half and received boos from the Old Trafford crowd.

The 29-year-old admitted that United didn't go through over the two legs against the Madrid side. 

"We can do more as a team. We’ve got to do more, we owe it to the club, we owe it to the fans.

"We have to look at ourselves as players

"The lads gave everything, but ultimately, it wasn’t enough. We haven’t been good enough this season."

United now have to grapple with the possibility of not getting top-four and Rangnick knows it will be difficult with Arsenal's lead and momentum. 

 We also have to be realistic. To achieve that, we have to win six, if not seven, of the games and win away at Arsenal.

It's not an easy thing to achieve, at the end, but we will try hard and do our very best to finish fourth at the end of the season.

Whatever happens, our job now, together with the fantastic supporters, the fans were fantastic today, is to finish this season on the best and highest possible note."

