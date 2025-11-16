Hat-trick hero Troy Parrott secures World Cup play-off for Ireland after Hungary win

WITH Ireland relying on a wing and a prayer to reach the World Cup play-offs, it was Troy Parrott who swooped in to edge the Boys in Green closer to the finals.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's side needed to win in Hungary to secure a play-off berth but trailed the hosts 2-1 with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Up popped Parrott — who had levelled the scores at 1-1 in the first half with a penalty — to steer the ball passed Denes Dibusz to make it 2-2.

Then, in the sixth minute of injury time, the AZ Alkmaar striker poked home to send the visiting fans and those watching at home into raptures.

Ultimately, it only moved Ireland one step closer to the World Cup with a play-off semi-final and final still to negotiate if they are to make the tournament but with the end of the campaign looming, the strike was celebrated like a goal in the final itself.

Indeed, the moment had an air of Robbie Keane's famous equaliser against Germany at the 2002 World Cup.

Back then, Ireland faced the prospect of heading into their final group game with just one point before Mark Kinsella's long ball was nodded on by Niall Quinn for Keane to fire past Oliver Kahn in injury time.

Here, it was Caoimhín Kelleher's long ball into the box that was nodded on by Liam Scales for Parrott to stab home beyond Dibusz with more than 95 minutes on the clock.

In 2002, Ireland went on to defeat Saudi Arabia to secure their place in the last 16.

The whole country will no doubt be hoping Parrott's heroics can set them on a course to victory through the play-offs, to be held in March.

That's a matter for another day though, as Ireland revelled in a victory that caps a remarkable qualifying campaign.

Speaking to RTÉ, a tearful and emotional Parrott struggled to find the words to convey how he felt after his goals lifted the entire nation.

"This is why we love football, because things like this can happen," he told the broadcaster.

"I love where I'm from, so this means the world to me, and my family's here."

He added: "This is the first time I've cried in years, I really can't believe it.

"I don't think I'll ever have a better night in my whole life.

"It's a fairy tale, you can't even dream of something like that."

Ireland's turnaround in fortunes

Indeed. Ireland were bottom of the table last month at the mid-point of their qualifying campaign, having drawn at home to Hungary and lost on the road to Armenia and Portugal.

However, three wins on the bounce against their Group F opponents has secured second spot and a place among the 16 teams in the play-offs.

A lot of the credit must go to former Tottenham striker Parrott, who scored both goals against Portugal earlier this week before his hat-trick here.

However, the task in Budapest was dealt an early blow when Daniel Lukacs headed the hosts in front after just four minutes as Hungary started in determined fashion.

Parrott seized the lifeline after VAR awarded a penalty for Attila Szalai's trip on Chiedozie Ogbene, coolly firing low into the corner to make it 1-1 after 15 minutes.

Ireland were growing into the game but Kelleher had to alert at the other end to deny Roland Sallai's effort from close range.

However, the keeper had no chance with Barnabas Varga's thunderbolt into the top corner from the edge of the box, which restored Hungary's lead eight minutes before the break.

The setback didn't look to affect Ireland too much as they continued to push forward, Jake O'Brien spurning a glorious chance to level before the break.

After the restart, Adam Idah had a goal ruled out for offside as Ireland continued to threaten, however, hope and energy seemed to fade as the half wore on.

Hungary seemed to sense the play-off berth was within reach and pushed for a third to kill the game off but it was Ireland who struck as the game entered the final stages.

With 80 minutes gone, Parrott coolly lofted Finn Azaz's ball over Dibusz to make it 2-2 but it was still Hungary on course for the play-offs.

Despite only needing a draw, the hosts pushed to restore their lead, with Varga and Dominik Szoboszlai both going close in the final minutes, while Johnny Kenny drew a fine save from Dibusz.

However, with the allocated five minutes of stoppage time already played, it was Ireland that claimed the win through Parrott's outstretched leg.

The visitors still had to endure a nervy couple of minutes, during which Jack Taylor blocked Bendegúz Bolla's close-range effort before Kelleher claimed Szoboszlai's lofted ball into the box with Willi Orbán lurking.

However, Espen Eskas' whistle as the clock ticked over into 97 minutes sparked wild celebrations among the visiting players, officials and fans.

There will no doubt be some heavyweights confirmed in the play-offs once the qualifiers are completed on Tuesday but for now, Ireland fans can savour another famous Irish victory courtesy of their hat-trick hero.