Here's Leinster's team to face Cell C Sharks in the RDS today
Sport

Leinster Rugby have named lineup for URC clash with SharksRugby at the RDS. Johnny Sexton and Will Connors start their first game of the 2022/23 season. 

Charlie Ngatai gets his first start for the province at the RDS

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Michael Ala’alatoa line-out in a formiddable front row.

Jimmy O' Brien starts at fullback and Gary Ringrose starts on the bench

The game start at 5.05pm

You can watch the game live on live on RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC TV).

Here is the team

Jonathan Sexton during the Leinster captain's run at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Leinster team

Fullback:15. Jimmy O’Brien
Winger:14. Jordan Larmour
Centres: 13. Robbie Henshaw, 12. Charlie Ngatai
Winger: 11. Rob Russell
Outhalf: 10. Johnny Sexton (CAP) 9. Scrumhalf Luke McGrath
Front row: 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
Second row: 4. Ross Molony, 5. Jason Jenkins
Backrow:6. Ryan Baird, 7. Will Connor 8. Jack Conan

Replacments: 16. John McKee, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Vakhtang Abdaladze,19. James Ryan,20. Rhys Ruddock,21. Cormac Foley,22. Ross Byrne, 23. Garry Ringrose

