Here's Leinster's team to face Cell C Sharks in the RDS today

Leinster Rugby have named lineup for URC clash with SharksRugby at the RDS. Johnny Sexton and Will Connors start their first game of the 2022/23 season.

Charlie Ngatai gets his first start for the province at the RDS

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Michael Ala’alatoa line-out in a formiddable front row.

Jimmy O' Brien starts at fullback and Gary Ringrose starts on the bench

The game start at 5.05pm

You can watch the game live on live on RTÉ, Premier Sports and URC TV).

Here is the team

Leinster team

Fullback:15. Jimmy O’Brien

Winger:14. Jordan Larmour

Centres: 13. Robbie Henshaw, 12. Charlie Ngatai

Winger: 11. Rob Russell

Outhalf: 10. Johnny Sexton (CAP) 9. Scrumhalf Luke McGrath

Front row: 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Michael Ala’alatoa

Second row: 4. Ross Molony, 5. Jason Jenkins

Backrow:6. Ryan Baird, 7. Will Connor 8. Jack Conan

Replacments: 16. John McKee, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Vakhtang Abdaladze,19. James Ryan,20. Rhys Ruddock,21. Cormac Foley,22. Ross Byrne, 23. Garry Ringrose