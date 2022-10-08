Here's Ulster team to face the Ospreys at the Kingspan Stadium tonight

Ulster's team to face the Ospreys at the Kingspan Stadium (7.35pm) was announced yesterday.

Ulster are looking to bounce back after losing to Leinster last Friday.

Second-rower Alan O’Connor will again captain the side.

John Cooney retains his place at scrum-half, and is paired-up with fly-half, Ian Madigan.

Michael Lowry starts at full-back.

Stuart McCloskey will partner up again in the centre with Luke Marshall, who hit 150 caps for the province against Leinster.

Here's the full team.

📋Your Ulster team to face @ospreys at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow night!



— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) October 7, 2022

Ulster team

Fullback:15. Michael Lowry

Winger:14. Craig Gilroy

Centres: 13. Luke Marshall,12. Stuart McCloskey

Winger: 11. Rob Lyttle

Outhalf: 10. Ian Madigan (CAP) 9. Scrumhalf John Cooney

Front row: 1. Eric O’Sullivan, 2John Andrew, 3. Marty Moore

Second row:4. Alan O’Connor (Captain), 5. Sam Carter

Backrow: 6.Nick Timoney, 7. Jordi Murphy, 8.Duane Vermeulen.

Replacments: Declan Moore, Andy Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, Marcus Rea, Dave Shanahan, Billy Burns, Aaron Sexton.