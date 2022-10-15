Here's Ulster's team to play Emirates Lions KO 1pm, UK/Ireland time)
Belfast , United Kingdom - 8 October 2022; Stuart McCloskey of Ulster in action during the United Rugby Championship match between Ulster and Ospreys at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. (Photo By John Dickson/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ulster's team to play Emirates Lions was released on Friday. 

In case you missed the news, here's a small rundown of the team.  

Alan O’Connor captains the side.  

Several players return to the side from the Emerging Ireland Tour These include the likes of Rob Baloucoune. Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, and Cormac Izuchukwu; along with Nick Timoney, and Nathan Doak also return. 

John Cooney is paired with Billy Burns in the half-back positions. 

Here's the full line-up for the game, which starts this Saturday (KO 1pm, UK/Ireland time) at Emirates Airline Park (South Africa) in Round 5 of the Vodacom United Rugby Championship 

Fullback: 15 Michael Lowry
Winger: 14 Rob Baloucoune,
Centres: 13 Luke Marshall, 12 Stuart McCloskey,
Winger: 11 Rob Lyttle,
Outhalf: 10 Billy Burns, Scrumhalf: 9 John Cooney,
Frontrow: 1 Eric O’Sullivan, 2.Rob Herring, 3. Gareth Milasinovich,
Secondrow: 4 Alan O’Connor (Captain),5.  Sam Carter,
Backrow: 6 Dave McCann, 7.Marcus Rea, 8Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: John Andrew, Callum Reid, Tom O’Toole, Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney, Nathan Doak, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy.

