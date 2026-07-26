Cannabis worth almost €8m seized at Dublin Port 

CANNABIS worth almost €8m was seized at Dublin Port on Saturday as part of an intelligence-led operation.

The 392kg of drugs were discovered following a search involving members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Revenue Customs Service.

The suspected herbal cannabis, which is due to be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for examination, is estimated to be worth €7.84m.

Gardaí have not revealed if any arrests have been made by said investigations are ongoing.

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