Arrest after man and young girl seriously injured in Co. Tyrone collision 

POLICE have made an arrest after a man and a young girl were seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Co. Tyrone.

The incident, involving a van and a quad bike, occurred on the Edergole Road in Omagh at around 7.05pm on Saturday.

A man in his 40s and an eight-year-old girl both sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital for further treatment.

"The driver of the van, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of offences including driving with excess alcohol in breath and causing grievous bodily injury by driving carelessly with excess alcohol," said Chief Inspector McConville of the PSNI.

"He remains in custody at this time as our enquiries continue into the circumstances of what happened.

"The road which was closed for a time to allow for further enquiries, has now been fully reopened."

Police have appealed to anyone with information about the collision or who may have camera footage of the incident to contact them.

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