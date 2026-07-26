German police release details of suspect after car driven into crowd at Berlin Pride event leaving one dead 

POLICE in Germany have released details of a man they are searching for after a car was driven into a crowd of people at a Pride event in Berlin.

One person has died and 16 were injured after being struck by a white car on Ahornsteig near the Brandenberg Gate in the Tiergarten area at around 10pm local time on Saturday.

Berlin Police say they have also received reports of people being stabbed during the incident, which occurred after thousands of people had attended a parade in the city as part of the Christopher Street Day (CSD) Pride celebrations.

Kai Wegner, Governing Mayor of Berlin, described the incident as 'an attack on our free and cosmopolitan society'.

Suspect

Berlin Police have released details of a suspect, although they believed more people may have been involved.

"In connection with the attack that occurred in the vicinity of Christopher Street Day on July 25, 2026, the police and the Office of the Berlin Public Prosecutor General are asking for assistance in the search for a man who is on the run," read a statement.

"Abdul B., 21, is alleged to have injured several people with a moving vehicle around 10pm in the Tiergarten area.

"One or more people are said to have subsequently exited the vehicle.

"Furthermore, several people are reported to have been injured by stabbing weapons."

Police urged people not to approach the suspect as he may be armed and dangerous.

In an earlier Twitter/X post, the force said the suspect was known to them and is involved in 'the Islamist spectrum'.

'Horrific'

Governing Mayor Wegner urged anyone with information to contact the police.

"This is an attack on our free and cosmopolitan society," he said.

"Following a peaceful and vibrant CSD, the gathering calling for a tolerant and peaceful Berlin was attacked in the most brutal manner.

"Berlin is the city of freedom and our freedom has been attacked in the most horrific way today.

"My thoughts are with the victims, their families and friends.

"I thank the emergency responders who were on the scene immediately and did everything in their power.

"And I have confidence in the police and security authorities, who will be investigating this with the utmost urgency."

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