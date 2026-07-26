Single ticket wins jackpot of more than €8m on Saturday's Irish Lotto 

A SINGLE ticket has scooped a jackpot of more than €8m on Saturday's Irish Lotto.

The winner matched all six numbers and the bonus ball for a total prize of €8,221,849.

The winning numbers were 23, 24, 25, 42, 43 and 46 with 37 as the bonus ball.

It is the fourth time the jackpot has been won this year.

A Co. Mayo syndicate won €11.1m in February before a single player in Dublin claimed €8.7m in May.

Another syndicate from Dublin scooped €3.7m on the May 23 draw and the jackpot has been building since then.

National Lottery bosses have yet to reveal where Saturday's winning ticket was sold.

Three tickets matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win €89,430 each in last night's main game.

There were no winners of the €1m Lotto Plus 1 top prize or the €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

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