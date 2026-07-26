Police appeal for information over sudden death of woman on Belfast Lough 

POLICE have appealed for information over the sudden death of a woman on Belfast Lough.

The woman had been travelling on a boat as it made its way from Groomsport, Co. Down to Carrickfergus, Co. Antrim to the north-west two weeks ago.

Two men arrested in connection with the investigation have since been released on bail.

"Police received a report just before 4pm on Saturday, July 11 of the sudden death of a woman in the marina area of Carrickfergus," read a statement from the PSNI.

"The woman, aged in her 30s, had been on a sailing boat which was travelling from Groomsport, along Belfast Lough, towards Carrickfergus.

"We understand that the boat left Groomsport at around 12pm that day and, following subsequent searches in the area by our officers, it was located 2.5 miles off Kilroot power station, between buoys one and two in the Victoria Channel.

"Two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested on Saturday (July 11) on suspicion of maritime offences and have since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries."

The PSNI has appealed to people who were out enjoying the good weather in Carrickfergus and the surrounding areas that day, many of whom were also out on the water.

It has urged anyone who was in the area between 12pm and 4pm and who might have seen anything of relevance to contact investigators.

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