Dublin City Council partners with NFL side Kansas City Chiefs to supply American footballs to city's parks 

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has partnered with NFL side Kansas City Chiefs to supply American footballs to the city's parks in a bid to grow the sport in the capital.

The organisers hope to build on the success of last year's Superbowl clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park.

Meanwhile, the Aer Lingus College Football Classic takes place at the Aviva Stadium next month, the fifth successive year it has hosted the opening fixture of the US College Football season.

Initiative

The new initiative will see American footballs added to 20 Equip Sport stations located in parks throughout the city, which people can access using the Equip Sport mobile app.

It allows users to locate a nearby station and unlock equipment for free as well as providing information about the sport and instructional resources for new players.

"I am delighted to have this opportunity to partner with a global sports giant like the Kansas City Chiefs on this exciting initiative," said Daryl Barron, Lord Mayor of Dublin.

"With the annual US college football game that takes place each August in Dublin, and the first ever NFL game in Dublin last year, American football is growing in popularity in this country.

"This equipment is there to be used, so I would encourage all Dubliners to pay a visit to your local park and get practising your touchdowns!"

The Chiefs are the first NFL club to launch a dedicated Equip Sport programme of this scale in an international market, furthering the club's commitment to growing the game in Ireland.

"By removing barriers to participation and making sports equipment freely available, we're creating opportunities for more people to get active, spend time outdoors, and experience American football firsthand," said Chiefs President Mark Donovan.

"As the Chiefs continue to deepen our commitment to Ireland, we're excited to bring a program that delivers lasting value to communities while helping grow the game."

Henry Hodgson, NFL UK & Ireland GM, commented: "Since the 2025 NFL Dublin Game we have seen the appetite for young people participating in NFL Flag grow, and this initiative to help make the sport more accessible is critical to continue that.

"We appreciate the Chiefs investment in the growth of this important market for the NFL."

College game

Meanwhile, the Aer Lingus College Football Classic is set to take place at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 29 between the Texas Christian University (TCU) Horned Frogs and the University of North Carolina (UNC) Tar Heels.

The fixture is set to serve as the college football debut for UNC's Newry native Adam McCann Gibbs.

The former Gaelic and soccer player won a scholarship to Penn State last year before switching to UNC.

More than 47,000 people attended last year's meeting between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas State Wildcats at the Aviva.

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