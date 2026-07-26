Two people die in separate early-morning collisions in Meath and Tipperary 

TWO people have died following separate early-morning collisions in Meath and Tipperary.

The news comes after gardaí revealed on Friday that more than 100 people have now died on Ireland's roads so far this year.

In Co. Meath, the driver of an e-scooter died following a collision involving a car on the Kentstown Road, Navan at around 1.45am.

The unidentified male was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body removed to the Mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, and a male passenger aged in his 20s were both uninjured.

In Co. Tipperary, a man in his late teens died following a single-vehicle collision at Lanespark on the L410 Ballynonty, Thurles at around 3.45am.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body taken to Waterford University Hospital.

A postmortem is due to take place and the coroner has been notified.

Latest figures released by gardaí on Friday showed that up to July 24, 101 people had died on Ireland's roads so far this year.

That was an increase of 10 on the same period for 2025, when 91 people died.

Anyone with information on the Co. Meath incident is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 903 6100.

Anyone with information on the Co. Tipperary incident is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25 100

Alternatively, information on either incident can be provided via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or at any garda station.

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