Woman dies and girl critical after Co. Cavan collision 

A WOMAN has died and a girl has been critically injured following a road-traffic collision in Co. Cavan.

The collision involving a car and a truck occurred on the R162 at Corclare, Shercock just after 5pm on Friday.

"The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement from gardaí.

"A passenger in the car, a female juvenile child, was removed from the scene to Temple Street Hospital where she remains in critical condition."

A number of other people in the vehicles received medical treatment at the scene from ambulance staff.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area between 4.45pm and 5.15pm on Friday and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieborough Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

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