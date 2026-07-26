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Second person charged over discovery of bomb in car in Co. Monaghan 
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Second person charged over discovery of bomb in car in Co. Monaghan 

A SECOND person has been charged after gardaí discovered a bomb in a car in Co. Monaghan on Wednesday. 

Simon O'Donovan, 44, of Sperrin Road, Dublin 12 appeared before the Special Criminal Court on Saturday charged with possession of an explosive substance. 

The museum worker has been remanded into custody until Monday. 

On Friday, 25-year-old law student Isobella Perrie Sullivan of Abbeylands Park, Clane, Co. Kildare appeared before Trim District Court charged with possession of explosives. 

She was remanded into custody until a bail hearing on Monday, with the judge indicating she would be bailed if she obtained a €15,000 surety, surrendered her passport and adhered to other strict bail conditions. 

Gardaí said members of its Special Detective Unit stopped a car travelling on the N2 south of Carrickmacross on Wednesday. 

It is understood a bomb was found in a bag in the vehicle, which was dealt with by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team of the Irish Defence Forces. 

The PSNI welcomed the arrests 'made by our colleagues in An Garda Síochána'.

"This underlines our joint commitment to address the threat posed by violent dissident republican groups and keep communities safe," said Assistant Chief Constable, Crime Department, Davy Beck.

"We will continue to liaise closely with An Garda Síochána in relation to their investigation, and provide any support as required."

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See More: Dissident Republicans, Monaghan

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