ICYMI: Colm O' Rourke is set to take over the Meath footballers next season
Sport

ICYMI: Colm O' Rourke is set to take over the Meath footballers next season

Laois , Ireland - 7 July 2019; RTÉ pundit Colm O'Rourke during the Sunday Game broadcast after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4 match between Meath and Clare at OMoore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. (Photo By Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

TWO-TIME All-Ireland winner Colm O' Rourke is set to take charge of the senior Meath footballer's next season. 

O'Rourke will replace Andy McEntee, who led the team for six seasons. 

McEntee left the 'The Royal County' after Meath's defeat to Dublin in this year's Leinster Championship. He has since gone onto take up a role with Antrim. 

Previously O' Rourke told The Sunday Game that he was reluctant to take up a role due the abuse McEntee received during his time at the county. 

"My beautiful wife Patricia has a very negative view toward managing the county team and with good reason when you see the upshot of Andy McEntee going and the social media abuse than has taken place," O'Rourke said. 

"People who put in enormous time at their own expense - it's not like Pep Guardiola getting £15m a year - and then being subjected to that sort of thing by unnamed people." 

Meath GAA confirmed the news on Monday afternoon via a Twitter post. 

"The Management Committee of Meath GAA have recommended that Colm O'Rourke be put before the County Committee for ratification as Meath Senior Football manager," a statement read." 

"Colm has nominated Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan as his selectors." 

Fans on social media gave a mixed reaction the news on Monday. 

One user said" Hopefully the good times like these will come rolling back! Massive excitement for next year already now! Ladies to do the business this weekend first of course#UpTheRoyals #HonMeath #MeathGAA #ColmORourke. 

Whilst another said: "Huge news Though Colm O Rourke had missed the boat on this one tbh. Interesting to see how he will fare in the modern game. Important (as always) to have a top-class backroom team there. 

Meath's last Leinster crown came in 2010 and has been largely overshadowed by Dublin's dominance. The last Sam Maguire title came further back than that way back in 1999.  

O' Rourke will begin his Meath adventure in Division 2 of the 2023 National Football League next year.  

 

