A former Meath footballer has said 'it was disappointing to find out on social media' that Colm O' Rourke got the job ahead of him

A FORMER MEATH footballer has claimed that 'it was disappointing to find out on social media' that he did not lost out on the vacant senior football role with Meath to Colm O' Rourke

A two-time All-Ireland winner with Meath O' Rourke will take up the role after Andy McEntee, who spent six seasons at the county left to join Antrim this year.

Bernard Flynn, who played alongside O' Rourke was in the running for the role but found out via social media that his former teammate beat him to the job.

On Monday, O'Rourke, who had already distanced himself from the position, was nominated for the role by the county executive and was ratified as manager on Tuesday evening.

“@MeathGAA I wish Colm and all the lads all the very best going forward. It was disappointing to find out on social media yesterday who the next manager would be, but a massive thank you to my entire backroom team for their loyalty, efforts and genuine support.”

In an earlier deleted tweet, he had named former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford and Kilmacud Crokes manager Robbie Brennan as part of his backroom team.

O' Rourke who will begin life with Meath in Division two next year said that beating provincial rivals Dublin is the barometer of progress for his new side

“I would regard that we will have failed if we don’t beat Dublin and we don’t get to Division 1 of the league (over the next three years),” said O’Rourke, who will face a review after two years.

“That would be a clear measurement of value. In most people’s minds beating Dublin would be the measurement of progress.”