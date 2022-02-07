ICYMI: Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore won a third Irish Champion Hurdle
Sport

ICYMI: Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore won a third Irish Champion Hurdle

Dublin , Ireland - 6 February 2022; Jockey Rachael Blackmore with the trophy after winning the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle during day two of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

 

THIS WEEKEND saw the Irish duo of Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore won a third Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown on Sunday. The mare is now unbeaten in 14 races and became the first to do so. 

The pair coming down the straight and won by six-and-half lengths in front of jubilant Leopardstown crowd.

Speaking to RTE Blackmore said she was over the moon to be riding such a special horse

"It's just unbelievable, just so lucky to be riding her, to be involved with her," Blackmore said

"I've never got a reception like that cantering to the start. It's incredible. I had chills through my veins coming down to start, listening to everyone. The crowds are what make it

"She's just an unbelievable mare. Kenny Alexander texted me last night that 'She owes us nothing. Just go out and enjoy it. It's lovely to be riding for those types of people'."

Her trainer Henry de Bromhead also gave his thoughts on the special pair

She was great again, the pair of them [were great].

"She jumped well, I thought, throughout. She maybe went a little bit left at one of them, winged the second last, and took off again. It felt like a long straight after the last.

"The atmosphere here has been amazing today. The reception Rachael got was brilliant."

