Sport

ICYMI: Keith Earls has signed a new deal with the IRFU

IRELAND AND MUNSTER legend Keith Earls has signed a new deal with the IRFU up until the end of the next Rugby World Cup in France next year. 

The Limerick native has featured for Munster on 192 occasions, scored 62 tries and has a Heineken Cup (2008) to his name.

Earls is also Ireland's second highest try scorer behind Brian O' Driscoll and has played 96 times since making his debut in 2008.

The Munster winger that's also featured in three Rugby World Cups (2011, 2015 and 2019).

Earls also went on tour with the British and Irish Lions in 2009.

The 34-year-old missed the year's Six Nations, but played the 2021 Autumn internationals, where Ireland beat New Zealand.

Speaking about the new deal, Earls said: “I’m really happy to extend my contract with Irish Rugby and Munster until the end of the Rugby World Cup in France,”

“This Ireland squad haven’t shied away from stating their ambition for the World Cup and I want to continue to be a part of that journey.

“Munster’s squad is developing quality depth with lots of talent coming through the Academy and province’s clubs and schools and the new coaching group will be looking to drive the province on again to the next level.”

“Keith is an integral part of the leadership group in the national set up and his experience and game understanding continues to produce quality performances,” David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, added.

“He is also playing a strong role in guiding less-experienced players and developing their understanding of what it takes to compete at the international level.”

