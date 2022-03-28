ICYMI: Seamus Power bowed out of Dell Technologies Championship, but will now make the Masters

WATERFORD NATIVE Seamus Power bowed out of the WGC Dell Technologies Championship this weekend at the quarter final stage, but has refused to wallow in the defeat and is looking forward to his first Masters

Power during the week beat world number four Patrick Cantlay and South Korea’s Sungjae Im 5 & 4 and then followed that up with a win over Tyrrell Hatton with a 4&3 win.

His journey ended when world No 5 Scottie Scheffle beat Power 3&2 last Sunday.

Reflecting on the week, the Waterford man said 'it was a weird feeling'.

YESSSS!!! @Power4Seamus makes the last 16 at #DellMatchPlay and he is now guaranteed to finish this week in the top 50 #OWGR and qualify for @TheMasters !!! ☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/bMaAtjG4SV — Nosferatu (@VC606) March 25, 2022

“It was a good week,” said Power,

“I played nicely on the front today, but the back nine was a bit disappointing and a little loose, but that’s golf at times, and obviously, against a good player, I wasn’t able to make it up.

“Yeah, it was a fun week. It’s my first time playing this tournament, so overall it’s been a positive appearance.”

Power is now focused on his first Masters in April.

A year after being ranked outside the world’s top 450 Power will now get his chance after finishing in the top 50 of golf's world rankings this week

He's now ranked 48th, which means he will get an automatic invitation to the event in Augusta

“My confidence is good and my confidence is high. But it’s funny - it’s disappointing to lose, but it’s still a good week, so it’s an unusual feeling.

“But it’s been a good finish in a very good field, so there is something positive in that, but then in an hour’s time, I will be able to see a lot more positives.

“I will go back to Las Vegas and then go to The Masters, hopefully as it looks very good, starting the Sunday before.”