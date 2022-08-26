Interview: Ireland's Jimmy Dunne is trying to help his 14-year-old friend suffering from acute myeloid leukaemia find a donor

THIS WEEK the Irish post sat down with Queen's Park Rangers and Ireland defender Jimmy Dunne and talked to him about his attempts to help a close family friend suffering from a rare form of cancer of the white blood cells.

Daniel Greer, a talented musician from Newry, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) on June 1.

Daniel, who is 14, began chemotherapy just five days later and, after 25 doses of three drugs given over ten days, his family were told Daniel would need a bone marrow transplant.

Acute myeloid leukaemia is a form of cancer that progresses quickly and aggressively and requires immediate treatment.

Around 3,100 people are diagnosed with the disease each year in the UK. The risk of developing AML increases with age, and is most common in people over 75.

This week Jimmy Dunne amplified on the situation to The Irish Post, spelling out how people can try and help Daniel in his battle. "Daniel has rare form of blood cancer and thing about this is that Chemotherapy wouldn't be as beneficial to him as it would be for most cases," said Dunne.

"What we are after, in an ideal scenario, is to find someone for Daniel, that is a bone marrow match, so that he can have stem cell treatment.

"One thing we can do is raise awareness. Daniel's saviour is out there —and that’s true for other people as well.”

The problem is, how to track those people down?

Dunne said, “I have stressed a few times that only 2 per cent of the population of the UK are registered to DKMS, a blood cancer charity, that supports people like Daniel and helps people find stem cell donors."

Last week QPR set up a swab centre outside their ground, Loftus Road, to find a bone marrow transplant match for Daniel Greer.

Fans of both Rotherham and QPR were urged to come forward to help with the cause.

Dunne claimed that the turnout was really positive on the day. “I don't know the exact figures, but from what I hear, the turnout was really positive. Also, from the a good few Rotherham supporters came forward. That was really lovely to see because that's football as a community. It's looking past the result of the match," Dunne said.

"I’m very lucky to be involved with a club like QPR, where they are very helpful with a thing like this. The media team are brilliant, and the club, in general, are really helpful in understanding. They are a family club, and more recently we have had other clubs reach out to us to hear about it and offer support. So, this is what we are trying to achieve.

"If we could use football as a collective, and get DKMS to send out these swab test kits to as many clubs as possible, and to any that club that will participate, because that's the only way I know how."

The Irish Post asked Dunne if anyone in the Ireland camp or football had been contacted to help. He said that it’s something that’s in the offing. "That's something that I am going to work on now — reaching out to mates of mine at other clubs.

“I’m going to put a plan together and sit down with the media team at the club (QPR) and see what is the best way to do this is. I want to see it structured and organised, and that everyone is on the same wavelength.

"In an ideal scenario what I would like to do is to send these swab kits because it is really simple. It's just a swab in the inside of your mouth, takes five minutes, and you can fill an online form to be sent out to your house.

"But if I could get these tests kits sent out to football clubs and have them making videos or doing something with the kit, recognising the situation that Daniel's in I think that will be the next step."

According to Dunne, the best thing people can do to help Daniel is to go onto DKMS social media and fill out the online form and get a kit sent out to their houses.

"Get that percentage of people registered with DKMS up because the likelihood of saving lives becomes so much higher. That's statistically the best way people can help at home.

“Talking about and raising awareness is great, but filling out the form is even more helpful," added Dunne.

Visit https://www.dkms.org.uk/register-now to find out more.