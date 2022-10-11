REPUBLIC OF IRELAND CAPTAIN Seamus Coleman has offered his thoughts and prayers to the families affected by the Creeslough disaster.

Last weekend an explosion happened Creeslough in Donegal. The explosion occurred at an Applegreen service station last Friday in the small village with a population of about 400 shortly after 3pm. Adjacent buildings and apartments were also caught in the blast.

Multiple emergency service vehicles remained at the scene on Friday night while a Coastguard helicopter airlifted some of those who were injured in the blast from Letterkenny University Hospital to Dublin.

The North’s air ambulance was also deployed, as were fire crews and ground ambulances.

As of Tuesday, the reported death toll stood at 10 people. The youngest a five-year-old girl; the oldest a 59-year-old man.

Many sporting figures and bodies have offered their condolences to the families affected. Ireland's football captain Coleman, a Donegal native himself offered his own tribute via a statement on Everton's website

He wrote: “I’d like to offer my deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones at the devastating tragedy in Creeslough, Co Donegal," said the Killybegs native



A message from our captain Seamus Coleman after the tragic passing of 10 people following a service station explosion in County Donegal. pic.twitter.com/Phrq3393yP — Everton (@Everton) October 10, 2022



“My thoughts and prayers are with the families, the injured and the entire community.

“Having been born and raised in the county, I know first-hand how tight knit the communities are.

“The immediate reaction of the emergency services, local residents and passers-by who put themselves at right to help others is an example of the spirit and togetherness of the entire county.

“May the 10 people who have lost their lives rest in peace: Shauna Flanagan Garwe, Robert Garwe, Leonar Harper, Hugh Kelly, Jessica Gallagher, Martin McGill, James O’Flaherty, Martina Martin, Catherin O’Donnell, James Monaghan.

Today two funerals of victims of the disaster have took and will take place. One took place at 11pm, while another is set to take place at 2pm.

The funeral mass of 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher took place at 11am at St Michael's Church in the village, while at 2pm, the funeral of 49-year-old Martin McGill will take place at the same church.

Ms Gallagher was a fashion designer who was due to start her new job in Belfast yesterday.

Mr McGill was a carer for his elderly mother, and he had gone into the garage to use the ATM machine when he was caught in the explosion.

President Michael D Higgins is expected to have attended the first service and is expected to attend the second one later that day.