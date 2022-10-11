First funerals of Creeslough victims to take place today
The funerals of Jessica Gallagher and Martin McGill are taking place today.

THE FIRST funerals of the victims of Friday's explosion at an Applegreen service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal, will take place today.

The funeral mass of 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher will take place at 11am at St Michael's Church in the village.

Ms Gallagher was a fashion designer who was due to start her new job in Belfast yesterday.

Speaking to RTÉ News yesterday, Jessica's aunt Dolores Gallagher said her niece lit up every room she was in, and said she "was everything you would want in a young woman".

"She was just so positive always. She lit up every room, and as one of the neighbours said recently she had no off button," she said.

"She was artistic and extremely practical," she added.

Ms Gallagher said Jessica should be remembered for her positivity and creativity.

"She was a young woman of beauty and grace and kindness and talent and I hope that's how she will be remembered."

At 2pm, the funeral of 49-year-old Martin McGill will take place at the same church.

Mr McGill was a carer for his elderly mother, and he had gone into the garage to use the ATM machine when he was caught in the explosion.

President Michael D Higgins will be represented at today's funerals by his aide-de-camp.

The president will return from Strasbourg tonight and travel to Donegal tomorrow where he will attend the remaining funerals and meet relatives of all those killed in the tragedy as well as with members of the emergency services.

