Ireland fall further down FIFA ranking to 61st

The lowest ranking came in 2014 when Ireland placed 70th (RollingNews/Photo by Gareth Chaney)

THE REPUBLIC of Ireland has dropped to 61st in the latest FIFA men's world rankings, following a disappointing international window under head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson.

Ireland’s slide comes after a lacklustre start to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, managing only a 2-2 draw against ten-man Hungary in Dublin before suffering a damaging 2-1 defeat to Armenia, currently ranked 103rd in the world.

The results leave Ireland sandwiched between the Democratic Republic of Congo (60th) and Jordan (62nd).

Elsewhere in the rankings, Spain has reclaimed the top spot, dethroning long-time leaders Argentina, who now sit third.

France have climbed to second, making the reigning world champions the biggest fallers among the top three.

England remain stable in fourth, while Portugal have climbed into fifth place, overtaking Brazil, who slip to sixth following a difficult run of results.

The Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia, and Italy occupy the remaining top ten positions, each gaining ground thanks in part to Brazil’s and Germany’s declines.

Germany, once a fixture in the top ten, have now slipped to 12th, their lowest position in recent years, after a shock 2-0 defeat to Slovakia in World Cup qualifying.

The Slovakians were the biggest climbers within the top 100, leaping ten places to 42nd.

Northern Ireland also suffered a minor dip, moving down to 72nd in the latest rankings.

Like Ireland, they are in a tough qualifying group featuring Germany and Slovakia.

The rankings shuffle comes just over a year out from the 2026 World Cup, with national teams across the world beginning to feel the pressure of qualification.

