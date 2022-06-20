Ireland U17 captain Cathal Heffernan has signed for AC Milan on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell in Italy

AC MILAN HAVE signed Cathal Heffernan fom Cork City after a succesful spell with the Italian club.

Hefferan is the Ireland U17 captain and has represented his country at U15, and U19 levels also.

🚨 Cathal Heffernan joins Milan permanently after his loan spell. pic.twitter.com/ZJ7zQBXZxO — CHAMPIONS OF ITALY (@_InsideMilan) June 20, 2022

Like Caoimhin Kelleher Heffernan has also played for Ringmahon Rangers in Cork. He signed for Cork City in 2019, and soon after would soon get a loan move to AC Milan in 2022.

He was also linked to clubs in Germany like Bayern Leverkusen before opting for Italy

Cork City’s Head of Academy, Liam Kearney, said: 'Cathal has clearly done well whilst on loan and is now getting the opportunity to sign permanently.

That he is getting this opportunity is a testament to his own hard work and dedication, as well as the work put in by his coaches at Ringmahon Rangers and here at our academy.

We are very pleased for him and we wish him the very best of luck in his future career.'