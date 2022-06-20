Ireland U17 captain Cathal Heffernan has signed for AC Milan on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell in Italy
Sport

Ireland U17 captain Cathal Heffernan has signed for AC Milan on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell in Italy

AC MILAN HAVE signed Cathal Heffernan fom Cork City after a succesful spell with the Italian club.

Hefferan is the Ireland U17 captain and has represented his country at U15, and  U19 levels also.

Like Caoimhin Kelleher Heffernan has also played for Ringmahon Rangers in Cork. He signed for Cork City in 2019, and soon after would soon get a loan move to AC Milan in 2022.

He was also linked to clubs in Germany like Bayern Leverkusen before opting for Italy

Cork City’s Head of Academy, Liam Kearney, said: 'Cathal has clearly done well whilst on loan and is now getting the opportunity to sign permanently.

That he is getting this opportunity is a testament to his own hard work and dedication, as well as the work put in by his coaches at Ringmahon Rangers and here at our academy.

We are very pleased for him and we wish him the very best of luck in his future career.'

Cork City Chairman Declan Carey offered his thoughts on the news, saying: 'This is an exciting move for Cathal, as he embarks on the next stage of his career.

Seeing another young player move on from our academy, to a club of the stature of AC Milan, underlines the great work being done by Liam Kearney and his team in our academy, as well as the great work being done by schoolboys clubs, such as Ringmahon Rangers.

We would like to wish Cathal the very best of luck for the future, and we will all be watching his progress.'

His dad Rob Hefferan, who is famed for competing as race walker for Ireland in the Olympic's also offered his support via Twitter saying: 'Nice News on a Monday morning #ForzaMilan'

See More: Cathal Heffernan, Ireland

Related

Ireland's U17 captain Cathal Heffernan seals loan move to Italian giants AC Milan
Sport 4 months ago

Ireland's U17 captain Cathal Heffernan seals loan move to Italian giants AC Milan

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Rob Heffernan's son Cathal Heffernan could be set for a move to the Bundesliga
Sport 4 months ago

Rob Heffernan's son Cathal Heffernan could be set for a move to the Bundesliga

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Leinster's Nick McCarthy: 'My experience, since coming out though has been entirely positive
Sport 15 hours ago

Leinster's Nick McCarthy: 'My experience, since coming out though has been entirely positive

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Ten Minutes with Wayne Devlin
Entertainment 10 hours ago

Ten Minutes with Wayne Devlin

By: admin

Results from the last weekend's GAA action
Sport 17 hours ago

Results from the last weekend's GAA action

By: Conor O'Donoghue

REPORT | Republic of Ireland WNT 1-0 Philippines
Sport 21 hours ago

REPORT | Republic of Ireland WNT 1-0 Philippines

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Artist's Eye on Galway
Culture 1 day ago

Artist's Eye on Galway

By: admin

School prohibited from identifying as Catholic after flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags
News 1 day ago

School prohibited from identifying as Catholic after flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags

By: Gerard Donaghy