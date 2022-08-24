Ireland's 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations fixtures came out today

THE SCHEDULE FOR Ireland's 2023 TikTok Women’s Six Nations was released today.

Greg McWilliam's side will start their campaign away to Wales on the 25th of March (14.15)

They will then welcome France to Ireland on the 1st of April (15.15)

After a rest weekend, Round 3 will consist of Italy v Ireland on 15th April (16.45pm)

The eagerly anticipated game against England will take place in Ireland on the 22nd of April 16.45.

Ireland will then end their Six nations campaign away to Scotland on the 29th of April (19.30)

In Ireland RTÉ and Virgin Media will continue their live coverage of the whole Championship,

Six Nations CEO Ben Morel commented: “The 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations was a landmark moment for the Championship and for Women’s rugby as a whole."

"We look forward to building on this year’s successes, growing and engaging new audiences with the continued strong commitment from our broadcast partners and outstanding commercial partners all providing fantastic platforms to further drive women’s rugby and celebrate its game changing heroes. "

“I look forward to another epic TikTok Women’s Six Nations in 2023.

Meanwhile Ireland will play Japan in their second test of their Japan tour this Saturday.

Team news will be released tomorrow.