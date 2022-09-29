Ireland's Katie McCabe and Arsenal are through to the group stages of the Champions League after their Ajax win

THE ARSENAL WOMEN'S TEAM have managed to get out of their Champions' League group and make it to the group stages. Jonas Eidevall’s side won 1-0 on Wednesdays night, and 3-2 on aggregate thanks to Vivianne Miedema's strike Republic of Ireland’s Katie McCabe played the full game in the Dutch capital.

Arsenal were made to fight for their win and nearly ended up drawing the game, when The Gunners had a scare in the final 20 minutes. Tiny Hoekstra stabbed wide from close range after good work by Nadine Noordam.

Arsenal managed to hang on to secure passage to the next round.



The versatile Dubliner played on the right-wing last night. Eidevall explained the position change to the media after.

"It was more about rotating, we have had a really tough playing schedule. It is also about having a starting eleven and a finishing eleven, I think those are sometimes the hard decisions to make. Beth is a great player, but I think when I see how the game turned out and how we managed it, I am happy with the decision."

The draw for the group stage will take place next week.