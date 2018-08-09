Ireland's Leon Reid through to final of mens 200m at European Championships
Sport

SPRINTER Leon Reid, who just last week was granted permission to represent Ireland, is through to the mens 200m final at the European Championships in Berlin.

Reid ran 20.38 to finish in second place, just 0.05 behind Turkey’s Ramil Guliyev in the first semi-final last night.

Having only been qualified to run for Ireland by the International Association of Athletics Federations last week, the 24-year-old was making his Irish debut last night.

Reid’s mother was born in Ireland, which qualifies him to don the green vest and shorts.

Last night’s performance was just eleven hundredths of a second off his personal best.

Reid will now compete in the 200m final on Thursday night.

Speaking to RTE after the race, Reid said: “It means everything. When I put the green vest on it’s like putting on a super suit.

“I don’t want to take it off right now but we’ll get ready and go again tomorrow, even faster.”

