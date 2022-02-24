Ireland’s Nations League showdown in June with Ukraine could be moved to Poland

THE NATIONS League tie between the Republic of Ireland and Ukraine on June 14 is likely to be moved to Poland due to ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.The sides were set for the summer showdown in Lviv.

There was speculation that UEFA were considering moving the venue before Vladamir Putin escalated tensions and declared war, but now the game is more than likely to be moved after the invasion.

Reports from the Sun indicate that Ukraine will play their Nations League games against Ireland and Armenia in Poland in June.

Before that Ukraine will have to deal with Scotland in the World Cup play-offs semi-final in March and could face the winner of Austria or Wales in the final of Path A.

Last week FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said that he wouldn't be surprised if UEFA moved the tie

“First of all, the Ukrainian FA is looking to host the game in Lviv, away from the capital which makes sense as it's closer to the border to be where we are,” he said.

“Everyone is watching the situation closely. We’ll be advised by our own Government and Uefa in relation to what is safest.

“Some games took place in neutral venues on a regular basis throughout the pandemic so it would not be anything dramatically different if Uefa felt this should take place in a neutral venue.”

In 2008, Uefa applied a no-risk policy over the political instability between Russia and Georgia by switching Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifier from Tbilisi to Mainz in Germany.

Another venue and event that could be moved due to the tensions in the region is the Champions League final in St Petersburg.

The Russian arena is set to host the iconic club competition on the 28th of May.

Uefa have not chose another city yet and will decided the movie based on infrastructure accommodation, stadium and transport links to accommodate match goers.

The venue will not be chosen until the final four stages. The geography of the remaining clubs will be a huge factor.

British Prime Minster Boris Johnson said that 'it is inconceviable that the Champions League final could be held in Russia due to the ongoing situtation.'

'A Russia that is more isolated, a Russia that has pariah status - no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries,' said Johnson

"A Russia that is engaged in a bloody and debilitating conflict with a fellow Slav country. What an appalling result for President Putin.

"I hope that he steps back from the brink and does not conduct a full invasion.'