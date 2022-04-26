Ireland's summer dates with the All Blacks in New Zealand have been confirmed by the IRFU
IRELAND'S DATES against the All Blacks in the summer series has been confirmed today.

The first game will take place at Eden Park on Saturday 2 July.

Andy Farrell's men will then head to Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday 9 July, and round it all off on the 16th of July at the Sky Stadium

This will be the first time that Farrell has taken his side to the All Black's backyard since taking over the side.

Their last outing to the southern hemisphere was in 2012 under Joe Schmidt

Two midweek games that have yet to be confirmed, but are expected to happen.

Ireland beat New Zealand back in the November series for the second time.

Ireland also beat New Zealand in Soldier Field in Chicago in 2016 and in the Aviva triumph in 2018.

Speaking on the tour, Farrell said,

"It's the perfect opportunity that we need. We've talked time and time again about the lack of touring. It's priceless," said Farrell.

"It looks like we're able to take a slightly bigger group, which is great. There's people that's already had a sniff, some people that have not had a game, but we want to see them under pressure and going to New Zealand, there will be no pressure like it.

"It's the perfect opportunity for us to find out more about ourselves."

Ireland Summer Tour to New Zealand (Irish times)

New Zealand v Ireland, Saturday 2 July, 8.05am, Eden Park

New Zealand v Ireland, Saturday 9 July, 8.05am, Forsyth Barr Stadium

New Zealand v Ireland, Saturday 16 July, 8.05am, Sky Stadium

