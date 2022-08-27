Ireland's WNT squad confirmed for final two Group A qualifiers

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND Women’s National Team Manager Vera Pauw has issued call-ups to 28 players for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers against Finland and Slovakia.



Ireland will host Finland in Tallaght Stadium on Thursday, September 1st in what is expected to be a record crowd after tickets for the game sold out in just 30 minutes.



A flight to Bratislava will then follow a few days later as Ireland take on Slovakia on Tuesday, September 6th in their final qualifying game in Group A.



After recently moving up to their highest ever position in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings, Ireland are now targeting a spot in the Qualifying Play-Offs for next summer's World Cup tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Goalkeeper Eve Badana, defenders Harriet Scott and Megan Campbell, midfielder Ellen Molloy and forward Leanne Kiernan return after missing the 9-0 victory away to Georgia in June.



There is also a recall for Kildare native Hayley Nolan – who has converted from midfield to defence with London City Lionesses – and is selected for the first time since making her debut away to Belgium in April 2021.



Injuries rule out the quartet of Savannah McCarthy, Aoife Colvill, Rianna Jarrett and Kyra Carusa.



The squad will report into camp on Sunday, August 27th and begin preparations for the two Group A games at the FAI National Training Centre.



Both games will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 and worldwide on the RTÉ Player.





Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC)



2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier – Group A

Republic of Ireland v Finland

Thursday, September 1st

Tallaght Stadium

KO 19:00

LIVE on RTÉ / RTÉ Player

#IRLFIN



2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifier – Group A

Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

Tuesday, September 6th

NTC Senec

KO 17:00 (Irish Time)

LIVE on RTÉ / RTÉ Player

#SVKIRL