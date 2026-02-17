Ireland v Israel soccer match poses presidential dilemma
Ireland v Israel soccer match poses presidential dilemma

President Catherine Connolly with her Guard of Honour of the Irish Defence Forces (courtesy of Maxwell Photography)

IT REMAINS unclear whether President Catherine Connolly will attend Ireland’s forthcoming Nations League match against Israel in Dublin later this year, as political and sporting tensions continue to surround the fixture.

Áras an Uachtaráin has not confirmed whether the President will be present at the Aviva Stadium on October 4, when Ireland host Israel in the return leg of the tie. The President typically attends international matches at the invitation of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), but invitations are not normally issued until closer to the date.

The FAI has confirmed that both scheduled fixtures will go ahead, with Israel’s designated home match set to be played at a neutral venue on September 27, before the return fixture in Dublin the following week.

National broadcaster RTÉ has said it will televise the games if they proceed, citing its contractual obligations to broadcast Ireland’s international football matches.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster said that, unlike Eurovision, where broadcasters select and submit their own entries, football fixtures are governed by existing sports rights agreements. RTÉ added that its coverage reflects its commitment to Ireland’s national teams.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has expressed support for Ireland fulfilling the fixtures, while stopping short of confirming whether he would personally attend. Speaking last week, he said he hoped Ireland would perform strongly in the competition.

However, the matches have attracted criticism from some political figures and organisations. Trade union SIPTU has called for a boycott, citing concerns raised by members working in football-related roles.

SIPTU deputy general secretary Greg Ennis said the fixtures raised “serious political and moral issues”, as well as potential safety considerations.

Some politicians, including Sinn Féin and Social Democrats representatives, have questioned Israel’s continued participation in UEFA competitions, drawing comparisons with the suspension of Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Others have rejected calls for sporting boycotts. Former justice minister Alan Shatter said Ireland should focus on supporting its national team, arguing that political disputes should not undermine Irish football.

The fixtures form part of Ireland’s Nations League campaign, with the team seeking to improve its standing ahead of future international competitions.

