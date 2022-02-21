Irish Open will host a disabled competition as part of new initiative by the DP World Tour.

THE DP World Tour's will host a new competition for disabled golfers and the Irish Open will be one of the hosts of it's events

The ISPS Handa World Invitational Presented by Modest! Golf Management will once again welcome the G4D Tour from August 8-9 at Galgorm Resort in Northern Ireland.

It will be called Golf for the Disabled (G4D) and will feature a minimum of seven tournaments in 2022,

There will also be events at the European Open, PGA Championship Andalucia Masters, British Masters

There will be a big financial package to support the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) as per the The DP World Tour. This means the EDGA will turn semi-professional one from the volunteer-led organization

The best disabled golfer in the world Kipp Popert said

"The EDGA has been doing amazing work for more than 20 years and this new collaboration with The DP World Tour will create opportunities for more golfers with a disability to showcase their talents and compete on a global stage.

"Golf is unique in that it can be a fully inclusive sport. It is my aim to capitalise on every opportunity throughout my career, in the hope that I can help inspire more people with disabilities to take up golf and enjoy its benefits.

"The G4D Tour is an exciting initiative which will benefit many."

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour group, also added

"We are committed to ensuring inclusivity in the game of golf - one of the key pillars of our business - and this is another chapter in the evolution of our fantastic relationship with EDGA," Pelley said.

"As has been proven in the two years since we began this partnership, Golfers with Disabilities are deserving of the same exposure and adulation as our DP World Tour players - they are incredibly talented golfers and great ambassadors for our sport. When you watch these golfers play, you immediately talk about their ability rather than their disability.

"That is the reason why we are pushing for golf to be included in the Paralympics, and our enhanced support of the G4D Tour is undoubtedly another important step on that journey."

"For 50 years the European Tour group has been at the forefront of golf performance, and today's announcement is a game changer that will inspire individuals with disability across the globe to try golf for the first time or continue their participation in the game," Tony Bennett, President of EDGA, said.