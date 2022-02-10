Joey Carbery says he will relish the France game after injury nightmares

IRELAND'S STARTING fly-half for the game against France Joey Carbery has said that he will enjoy his first Six Nations start this weekend. The Munster man has had to overcome a series of injuries over the last two years.

Carbery will start the game in Paris at 10 due to Irish captain Johnny Sexton's hamstring injury.

Carbery spent 2019 to 2021 in the medical room and even went through elbow surgery two months ago.

He is now looking forward to the game in Paris

"To come through that helps me to definitely enjoy the good things in life," said the 26-year-old.

"To be honest I'm just delighted to be back playing and to be back out there injury-free.

"I'm just relishing the environment of going into such a big game at the weekend and it just puts everything into context really. Having gone through that I definitely feel mentally like I'm stronger for it."

Carbery went through ankle surgery in 2020 and was set back further when the injury ruled him out for another year. He had to wait until last summer to make his Irish debut against Japan.

He featured in all three of Ireland's successful Autumn series last november. His elbow gave him problems in December, but it has not ruled him out of this year's Six Nations. He came off the bench to replace the weary Sexton in the 29-10 Wales win.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Carbery said that getting nervous is natural, but what he's been through will give him confidence.

"I think anyone would get nervous before any big game - I definitely do," he said

"There will always be that but when you think back to what you've been through and the training, how it's gone the week previous, it gives confidence to me in particular and confidence to the players around me.

"Knowing you can lean back on the work you've done previous to this gives me massive confidence.

"That is a real worry for Ireland"



Fly-half Joey Carbery is taken off on a motorised cart after suffering a leg injury against Italy#C4rugby #IREvITA pic.twitter.com/pjijgSyr18 — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) August 10, 2019

The good news for Ireland and Andy Farrell is that Sexton is only expected to be out for 10 days and will more than likely feature against Italy on 27 February.

Ireland haven't beaten France since 2018 and Carbery will need to be on top of his game if they are to beat the inform French side.

"I feel like I'm ready to go both mentally and physically," he said.

"I've obviously been involved in a few Six Nations campaigns before but I'm looking forward to getting a start from the go ahead.

"I'm just going out to do my job and help the team the best way I can. If I can help the guy inside and outside of me then I'll be doing my job and hopefully we'll be in a good spot.

"Every time I can get a start and game time under my belt it's hugely beneficial. Having November and having the summer Tests behind me leaves me in a good spot going into this weekend."