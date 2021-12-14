Johann Van Graan set to leave Munster at end of season

JOHANN VAN GRAAN, Munster's head coach has said he will walk away from the province due to the conclusion of his contract at the end of the year.

Munster have said that he was offered a two-year extension to his current deal.

"While I was at advanced stages in the contract process earlier this year, I took a step back and reconsidered my options, prioritizing what’s best for my family, myself, and Munster Rugby," said Van Graan, who joined Munster in November 2017.

"My family and I settled well into life here, this is our home, and in an ideal world we would love to continue living in Limerick, but I’ve been looking at the bigger picture.

"After arriving during the 2017/18 season, I am now into my fifth season with this group and in putting Munster first I believe it’s the right decision for me to call time on my contribution and step away at the end of this season.

"While we have achieved so much together, and still have over six months of the season remaining, I wanted any uncertainty about my future addressed as early as possible.

"Working with this coaching team, staff, and players we are always striving to do our best for Munster Rugby, and nothing will change on that front.

"It has been an incredible journey and I’m hugely proud of this group for everything we have done to-date knowing there is so much more to come as we move towards the business end of the season."

Munster are "working closely with the IRFU in looking to identify suitable replacements with the confirmed departures of both Johann and Steve [Larkham] next summer" said CEO Ian Flanagan.

Van Graan's "hands-on approach and tireless work ethic have ensured the structures are well in place for continued success and we know he will continue to deliver on all fronts for the remainder of the season" added Flanagan