Outgoing Munster coach Johann van Graan becomes Bath's new coach

JOHANN VAN GRAAN, the soon to be departed Munster coach has been confirmed as the Bath Rugby Head Coach for the 2022/23 season on a long-term contract. The South African announced yesterday that he was to leave Munster at the end of the season.

Neal Hatley will continue as Head Coach of Bath, through to the end of the 2021/22 season until the former Springboks Forwards Coach joins Bath for the 2022/23 season Brent Janse van Rensburg in the role of Defense Coach for the 2021/22 season as announced yesterday.

Confirmed: Munster’s Johann van Graan to join Bath at end of season

More from @CianTracey1 https://t.co/aIdhi2pjJL pic.twitter.com/RklmxJNK1g — Independent Sport (@IndoSport) December 15, 2021

Chief Executive Tarquin McDonald said.

“We have huge ambitions at Bath. Johann is a world-class coach who will play a fundamental role in our future success. He will hold full responsibility for our game, focussed on delivering winning performances. I am delighted to announce this appointment and look forward to welcoming Johann and his family to Bath this summer.”

Van Graan’s experience includes his role as Springbok Forwards Coach, winning the bronze medal in the 2015 Rugby World Cup. He also played a key coaching role for the Bulls in winning three Super Rugby titles in 2007, 2009 and 2010. Throughout his career van Graan has also developed a long line of players to greatness on the international stage both in Ireland and South Africa.

Director of Rugby, Stuart Hooper added:

“Johann is a phenomenal coach with a proven track record of developing teams to be successful on the pitch. He has experienced winning rugby environments at the very highest level of the game and knows exactly what it takes.

"We have an outstanding and committed group of players and staff here at the club; Johann’s experience will add significantly to this.”

Commenting on his appointment, van Graan said: “I am hugely excited for the opportunity to join Bath for the 2022/23 season. I see huge potential in this club, the players, coaches and staff. I am coming to Bath to work with everyone, and to achieve great success with everyone at the club.

"This is an exciting next step for me as a coach, and for my family in moving to a proud club and a true rugby city.”