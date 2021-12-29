John Madden: The legendary Super Bowl winning NFL coach passes away
Sport

John Madden: The legendary Super Bowl winning NFL coach passes away

PASADENA, CA- JANUARY 9: Head Coach John Madden of the Oakland Raiders gets carried off the field by his players Ted Hendricks #83 and John Matuszak #72 after they defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI on January 9, 1977 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Raiders won the Super Bowl 32 -14. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

NFL Legend John Madden has died at the age of 85. Madden was a Super-Bowl-winning former coach and high-profile broadcaster and is well known to older American football fans. 

He led the Oakland Raiders as head coach for ten National Football League (NFL) seasons. His highlight was leading the team to Super Bowl victory in 1977, at the age of 42.

Raiders' head coach John Madden celebrates in the Oakland 32-14 win over the Vikings at the Super Bowl XI  (Photo by Dennis Desprois/Getty Images)

He became the youngest coach to reach 100 career regular-season victories at the time. He managed this in 10 years, a record that solidified him in Raiders history. 

Madden passed away on Tuesday night confirmed by the NF, they did not specify the cause. 

Roger Goodel, the NFL Commissioner said in a statement. 

l said of Madden: "Nobody liked football more than Coach. He was football.

"He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others.

"There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

Madden became a household name across the US for his football commentary after his retirement. 

The sports personality won 16 Emmy Awards for outstanding sports analyst/personality and covered 11 Super Bowls between 1979-2009.

Younger fans will know him from the Madden series that became popular on gaming consoles

Vin Scully, veteran commentator expressed sadness over the news of Madden’s death, tweeting:

"One [of] the all-time greats, he showed me the ropes during our brief football partnership. He was always kind and delightful. He can now join his former partner, Pat Summerall, in calling Super Bowls in heaven."

In a statement, the Pro Football Hall of Fame said Madden’s "relentless passion for the game & unique career will leave an indelible mark on the sport forever".

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones added:

"I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more."

See More: Madden, NFL

Related

Adam Idah recieved racist abuse after Norwich defeat to Crystal Palace
Sport 1 hour ago

Adam Idah recieved racist abuse after Norwich defeat to Crystal Palace

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tributes paid after Jim Sherwin, Ireland's 'voice of rugby', passes away aged 81
News 20 hours ago

Tributes paid after Jim Sherwin, Ireland's 'voice of rugby', passes away aged 81

By: Gerard Donaghy

Northern Ireland's Brendan Rodgers named among world's best managers
Sport 23 hours ago

Northern Ireland's Brendan Rodgers named among world's best managers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Man arrested after stealing 100 iPads from children's hospital
News 18 hours ago

Man arrested after stealing 100 iPads from children's hospital

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of Lincolnshire Irishman Darren Munnelly
News 20 hours ago

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of Lincolnshire Irishman Darren Munnelly

By: Gerard Donaghy

Warrington bomb reaction 'emboldened' IRA, reveals newly-released State Papers
News 1 day ago

Warrington bomb reaction 'emboldened' IRA, reveals newly-released State Papers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Childline receives more than 1,000 calls over three-day Christmas period
News 1 day ago

Childline receives more than 1,000 calls over three-day Christmas period

By: Gerard Donaghy

Windsor Castle intruder was armed with crossbow, say police
News 1 day ago

Windsor Castle intruder was armed with crossbow, say police

By: Gerard Donaghy