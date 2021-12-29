John Madden: The legendary Super Bowl winning NFL coach passes away

NFL Legend John Madden has died at the age of 85. Madden was a Super-Bowl-winning former coach and high-profile broadcaster and is well known to older American football fans.

He led the Oakland Raiders as head coach for ten National Football League (NFL) seasons. His highlight was leading the team to Super Bowl victory in 1977, at the age of 42.

He became the youngest coach to reach 100 career regular-season victories at the time. He managed this in 10 years, a record that solidified him in Raiders history.

Madden passed away on Tuesday night confirmed by the NF, they did not specify the cause.

Roger Goodel, the NFL Commissioner said in a statement.

l said of Madden: "Nobody liked football more than Coach. He was football.

"He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others.

"There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

Madden became a household name across the US for his football commentary after his retirement.

The sports personality won 16 Emmy Awards for outstanding sports analyst/personality and covered 11 Super Bowls between 1979-2009.

A coaching legend. A broadcasting icon. Beloved by football fans everywhere.



Remembering John Madden. pic.twitter.com/6jbIl1kdZq — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2021

Younger fans will know him from the Madden series that became popular on gaming consoles

Vin Scully, veteran commentator expressed sadness over the news of Madden’s death, tweeting:

"One [of] the all-time greats, he showed me the ropes during our brief football partnership. He was always kind and delightful. He can now join his former partner, Pat Summerall, in calling Super Bowls in heaven."

In a statement, the Pro Football Hall of Fame said Madden’s "relentless passion for the game & unique career will leave an indelible mark on the sport forever".

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones added:

"I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more."