Josh Cullen says it's a 'new day and a new game' ahead of Ireland Nations League clash with Scotland

IRELAND MIDFIELDER Josh Cullen believes that Ireland should forget about their emphatic 3-0 victory over Scotland, when the sides meet in Hampden Park this weekend.

Goals from Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrot, and Alan Brown in June resulted in a productive day for Ireland.

However, Ireland now travels to Scotland for their final Nations League clash at Hampden Park this weekend, with a more determined Scotland on the cards.

Ireland chases a top-two finish in their group, but Cullen believes that Ireland should look forward not back this Saturday.

Scotland head into the game with Ireland on the back of a 3-0 win over Ukraine

“Their performance was obviously full of energy, and it was a great result for them," said the Burnley man.

“But Saturday is a new day, and we have to be confident and full of belief that we can get a good result.

“We can't read too much into what happened in the summer. Obviously, we take the positives and belief from it but it's a new day and a new game.”

When asked what clicked for Ireland in June, Cullen added “The goals we scored, being clinical in front of goal, a goal from a set piece - a great goal.

“The pass from Mikey (Obafemi) and the great finish from Troy and a bit of brilliance from Mikey for the third goal as well.

“All over the pitch we were full of energy and won individual battles. We take belief that we’ve scored goals against them, and we'll be looking to do that again.”

“We’re hungry to go and get another result. If they see it as a revenge mission, we’re just as determined to go there and get another three points.”

Ireland's game against Scotland kicks off at 19.45 this Saturday

UEFA Nations League games (all times are Irish time)



Saturday September 24 | Ireland v Scotland, Hampden Park, Scotland, KO 7.45pm

Tuesday, September 27 | Armenia v Ireland, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, KO 7.45pm

Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers Bazunu (Southampton), Travers (Bournemouth), O’Leary (Bristol City),

Defenders: Coleman (Everton), Doherty (Tottenham), Duffy (Fulham), Egan (Sheffield United), Collins (Wolves), Liam Scales (Aberdeen), O’Shea (West Brom),

Midfielders: McClean (Wigan), Brady (Preston), Cullen (Burnley), Hendrick (Reading), Knight (Derby), Browne (Preston), Molumby (West Brom), Hourihane (Derby), O’Dowda (Cardiff),

Forwards: Ogbene (Rotherham), Obafemi (Swansea), Parrott (Preston), Robinson (Cardiff), Hogan (Birmingham).