Jurgen Klopp has said Darwin Nunez 'let his teammates down' after his headbutt on Joachim Anderson

JURGEN KLOPP has delievered a sobering assement of Darwin Nunez's red on Monday night, saying 'he let his teammates down'.

Nunez, who signed for Benfica for £85m pounds in the summer was sent off for headbutting Palace centre-back Joachim Anderson in the second half.

Paul Tierney, the referee at the time was given no choice but to issue a red to the Uruguyan striker.

DARWIN NUNEZ QUI PETE LES PLOMBS ET MET UN COUP DE TÊTE A ANDERSEN. ROUGE POUR LE JEUNE URUGUYEN! 🟥 #LIVCRY pic.twitter.com/C9bmfUNi8H — La VAR du foot 📺 (@LaVARDuFoot) August 15, 2022

The forward will now miss three games against Manchester United, Newcastle, and Bournmouth,

Livepool managed to come away with a 1-1 draw thanks to a Luis Diaz wonderstrike, but it was the sending off that became the talking point of the game.

"Darwin knows [he let his teammates down]. I will talk to him. It was not a reaction we want to see," said Klopp to Sky Sports after the game

"He know he will be challenged in this way, centre-halves will do that, but it is not a reaction we want. But we will use the time productively. We will use the suspension for physical work to make him strong - not a punishment but to make him stronger."

Anderson, who recieved the headbutt also shared a post on social media showing the abuse, and death threats he recieved from fans for recieving the blow

The caption read, "Got maybe 3-400 of these messages last night. I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop act tough online.'

He then shared the messages of abuse he has received, in which he was branded a 'f****** disgrace', and a 'cheating b******', while others said they 'hoped his plane crashed' or that his family died.