Jurgen Klopp has said Darwin Nunez 'let his teammates down' after his headbutt on Joachim Anderson
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Darwin Nunez of Liverpool leaves the field after being shown a Red Card by Match referee Paul Tierney during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace at Anfield on August 15, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

JURGEN KLOPP has delievered a sobering assement of Darwin Nunez's red on Monday night, saying 'he let his teammates down'.

Nunez, who signed for Benfica for £85m pounds in the summer was sent off for headbutting Palace centre-back Joachim Anderson in the second half.

Paul Tierney, the referee at the time was given no choice but to issue a red to the Uruguyan striker.

The forward will now miss three games against Manchester United, Newcastle, and Bournmouth,

Livepool managed to come away with a 1-1 draw thanks to a Luis Diaz wonderstrike, but it was the sending off that became the talking point of the game.

"Darwin knows [he let his teammates down]. I will talk to him. It was not a reaction we want to see," said Klopp to Sky Sports after the game

"He know he will be challenged in this way, centre-halves will do that, but it is not a reaction we want. But we will use the time productively. We will use the suspension for physical work to make him strong - not a punishment but to make him stronger."

Anderson, who recieved the headbutt also shared a post on social media showing the abuse, and death threats he recieved from fans for recieving the blow

The caption read, "Got maybe 3-400 of these messages last night. I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop act tough online.'

He then shared the messages of abuse he has received, in which he was branded a 'f****** disgrace', and a 'cheating b******', while others said they 'hoped his plane crashed' or that his family died.

The sending off now leaves Liverpool sweating for options ahead of their huge game against Manchester United on Monday.

A win for United will propel them off bottom spot and ahead of Liverpool, who have two points from two games

"Not the start we wanted but two points is the least of our problems right now,"  Klopp admitted.

"It's really tricky with injuries. We have to use next week to maybe bring one or two back, although I don't know if that is possible. We have lost Darwin now as well, which does not help, but Bobby might be back, we will see."

