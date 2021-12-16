Jurgen Klopp wants people to listen to experts over Covid-19 vaccine and ‘ignore lies and misinformation

LIVERPOOL BOSS Jurgen Klopp has pleaded with people to ‘ignore lies and misinformation’ around the Covid-19 vaccine as several clubs have been hit with Covid cases

The German implored the need for people to ‘listen to the experts’ in regard to the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The Liverpool head coach has been very vocal around the Covid-19 vaccine even yesterday saying getting vaccinated is about “Loyalty, Solidarity, Togetherness”

Jurgen Klopp on @LFC’s matchday programme ahead of their game vs. Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/Xpz5p6MuzV — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) December 16, 2021

Critics have taken issue with Germans stance on the issue, but he has asked for people to brush off information that people pretend to know.

His comments come from the Programme for the Liverpool and Newcastle game tonight;

“I won’t apologize for the view I hold on the vaccination; no matter how unpopular it might make me in certain sections of society,” Klopp explained. “I’m the same privately as I am publicly on this, said Klopp

“If I come across friends or people I care about in my life away from football and they tell me they haven’t had a jab yet, I do my best to encourage them to listen to experts. It’s never a case of ‘listen to me’ – it’s always ‘listen to those who know’.

“Ignore those who pretend to know. Ignore lies and misinformation. Listen to people who know best. If you do that, you end up wanting the vaccine and the booster.”

He also added in his notes that most of the Liverpool staff and players have got the jab

But insisted that people to listen to the right people when it comes to the issue

“The ‘stick to football’ abuse misses the point,” he adds. Yes, I know about football having spent my entire life in the game. And my view on vaccination isn’t from my own imagination.

“That’s the point – I listen to experts. People who are smarter than I ever could be have come to the rescue of society by creating this for the world.

“We are very blessed in this country and throughout Europe to have such incredible access to it. I see that as a privilege and one I will always be grateful for.”

Newcastle United face Klopp’s Liverpool side tonight as the reds are four points off league leaders Manchester City. They do, however, have a game in hand against their Manchester rivals.

The game, which will be live on BT Sport, has an 8pm kick-off from Anfield as the Reds look to keep their impressive run of wins going.