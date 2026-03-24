Kate O’Connor ‘delighted’ after scooping bronze medal for Ireland

KATE O’CONNOR has shared her “delight” in winning a bronze medal for Ireland at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

The Co. Louth native, who hails from Dundalk, came third in the women’s pentathlon at the event held in Poland this month.

“O’Connor went into the final event of the day, the 800m, firmly in medal contention and delivered when it mattered most,” a spokesperson for Team Ireland said.

“She produced a personal best of 2:10.26 to secure bronze, finishing just 49 points behind gold medallist Sofie Dokter (NED), who scored 4,888, while Anna Hall (USA) took silver with 4,860.”

O’Connor set a new national record of 4,839 points in the event and also became the first Irishwoman to win two World Indoor medals.

“This result continues a remarkable run of success at major championships for O’Connor,” the spokesperson added.

“In 2025, she claimed medals at the European Indoor Championships (bronze), World Indoor Championships (silver), World University Games (gold), and the World Outdoor Championships (silver).

“Only two Irish athletes, Sonia O'Sullivan and Catherina McKiernan, have now won more individual global medals at senior championships.”

Speaking after her 800m event on March 22, O’Connor said: “I came here with very high expectations and although I maybe didn’t meet them, I’m coming away a world bronze medallist and I really can’t complain with that.

“I think it’s probably a good thing that I am walking away thinking I could do a little better, but ultimately I’m delighted,” she added.

“After opening my season so well at the national championships, I really hoped to come here and do something extraordinary.

“I’ve had a couple of health issues since nationals and I wouldn’t say that training has gone 100%, so what I did today probably showed that.

“What’s amazing is that a sub-par day still gets me a medal and I’m really excited to build on this for the outdoor season.”

O’Connor said she is now focused on what comes next.

“My plan is to do the Commonwealth Games and European Championships,” she explained.

“I’ll open at the Commonwealths, and then the Europeans are the main aim for me.

“I want to try and win gold.

“It’s going to be a tough competition, but if you don’t go in with the mindset to win gold, you’re never going to do it.

“I’m going to work really hard for the next four or five months and put myself in the position to win that gold.”

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