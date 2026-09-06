Katie Taylor pays emotional tribute to her family after victorious Croke Park farewell 

KATIE TAYLOR paid an emotional tribute to her family as she brought the curtain down on an illustrious career with an emphatic points victory over Flora Pili at Croke Park on Saturday night.

The Co. Wicklow native had made no secret of wanting to fight at Croker and she finally fulfilled her dream in front of 83,000 fans as she recorded the 26th victory of her professional career.

The 40-year-old bows out from the sport as a three-time undisputed world champion after adding the vacant WBC belt to her WBA, WBO and IBF light-welterweight titles.

"Every one of you here have been with me before in London 2012, you were with me when Amhrán na bhFiann rang out in the ExCel Arena in 2012, you were with me during the heartbreak of Rio," she said in the ring after the fight.

"You stayed with me when I turned pro, you travelled around the world to watch me in Cardiff, in Manchester and Leeds, Boston, Brooklyn, Manhattan and now you're here with me in this amazing stadium.

"I don't know of any other country that would sell 80,000 tickets for a female athlete, I'm convinced that Ireland's the only country."

Taylor looked in control throughout the 10 rounds, with Pili not seriously threatening to upset the occasion, but the evening was about more than just the fight.

The stadium was packed out for a first boxing event at Croke Park since Muhammad Ali fought Alvin 'Blue' Lewis in 1972.

Westlife entertained the crowd before singers Róisín O and Aoife Scott performed an a cappella version of Grace.

A rousing rendition of Amhrán na bhFiann then paved the way for Taylor's swansong.

The result was less important than Ireland being able to bid farewell to one of their greatest athletes but it was hard to see anything other than a Taylor victory.

The night duly went to plan as barring a strong seventh round, Pili rarely troubled Taylor, who won by scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 98-91.

'Nothing like an Irish mammy'

After a difficult year in which she lost her grandmother and sister-in-law within the space of two months, an emotional Taylor paid tribute to her family following her final fight.

"My dad was the first person who brought me to the boxing gym as a 10-year-old, he taught me how to fight," she said.

"He led me to five World Championships gold medals, six Europeans, five EUs, the European Games and an Olympic title.

"None of this would have been possible without his brilliant coaching and women's boxing in this country wouldn't be where it is without his contribution down through the years.

"Thanks for everything, da, I love you.

"My mam, when you when you think about faithfulness and being with you through thick and thin, the ups and downs, there's nothing like an Irish mammy.

"You've been more than that, you've been a source of strength, a source of wisdom, a source of guidance throughout all of the hard times, the good times and I doubt I'll ever know the effect of all your prayers for me down through the years.

"None of this would be possible without your sacrifice and commitment so you're the absolute best, ma, thank you so much.

"My family as a whole, my two brothers and my sister, Sarah, Peter and Lee, I love you.

"We've been on some adventure and imagine what it's like for them, watching their little sister get punched for a living.

"Imagine this all started in our little kitchen with us punching the head off each other!

"It's been such a tough year for the family. Our sister Nicola, Lee's wife, passed away with cancer this year and she was my super fan, she loved fighting. It's not the same without her.

"A few weeks later our grandmother passed away as well, she was one of the greatest people we've ever met. I know she's looking down from on high.

"My husband Sean, these last couple of years with you by my side have been the best couple of years of my life.

"You gave me a new joy and a happiness. I'm actually looking forward to retirement for the first time.

"I can't wait for this new season, you're the absolute best. I love you, babe.

"Most importantly, I just want to give thanks to God for putting this gift in me as a child, giving me the talent and giving me the strength to achieve it."

Bray-born Taylor enjoyed a glittering amateur career, during which she won 176 of her 189 fights and memorably claimed gold at the 2012 London Olympics after defeating Sofya Ochigava.

She turned professional in 2016 and went on to win 26 of her 27 fights, six by way of knockout.

Her only defeat came against Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin in May 2023.

However, Taylor atoned for the loss at the same venue six months later when she handed Cameron her first and to date only professional loss.

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