Man and woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Newry stabbing 

A MAN and woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a reported stabbing in Newry.

Shortly after 6am today, police responded to a report of an altercation at a property in the Woodhill area of the city.

"A man with stab wounds was located inside the property," said Detective Inspector Lewis of the PSNI.

"A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident this morning and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which might assist, to get in touch."

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